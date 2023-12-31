Thompson supplied three points (1-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 loss to Dallas.

After bouncing back as a top fantasy option in mid-December, Thompson's regression over the past week has to cause some concern for fantasy managers. The sharpshooter has always been shot-dependent, and while a bad game here and there is tolerable, his previous three performances leave a lot to be desired. Thompson's next chance to right the ship comes Tuesday against Orlando.