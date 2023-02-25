Thompson provided 42 points (12-19 FG, 12-17 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over Houston.

Thompson had his way with the Rockets' defense, going 12-of-17 from the perimeter en route to a game-high 42 points. With Stephen Curry (shoulder) still sidelined, Thompson continues to be the go-to option for the Warriors. He has at least four three-pointers in six of his past seven games, delivering top-45 value over the past month. With Curry nearing a return, managers may want to consider selling Thompson off for a top 50 player, should the opportunity present itself.