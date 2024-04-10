Thompson finished with 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 win over the Lakers.

Thompson's five three-pointers contributed to the Warriors' total of 26 converted long-range balls, the most ever allowed by the Lakers. While Thompson's fantasy total was point-dependent, he kept the production going amid Stephen Curry's return to action after posting 32 points during the All-Star's absence. Thompson is getting hot at the perfect time, as the Warriors need every win they can get to improve their playoff seeding.