Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drills four treys in win
Thompson put up 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go with two rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 121-114 win over the Pistons.
Thompson took part in all five of the Warriors' league-high five games during the week, contributing averages of 18.4 points (on 42.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 triples per contest. With the Warriors holding just a half-game lead over the Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference heading into Monday's action, Thompson and most of Golden State's key regulars shouldn't be subject to the frequent late-season rest they have received in past years. That should be a boon to Thompson's fantasy managers in both head-to-head playoff matchups and rotisserie leagues.
