Thompson chipped in 24 points (9-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime victory over Boston.

Although Thompson has suffered through some rough patches this season, his recent totals have been excellent. Over the past four games, he's averaged 50.7 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range. He's increased his opportunity for success with at least 10 shot attempts for 15 consecutive games.