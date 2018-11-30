Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 23 points Thursday
Thompson collected 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 44 minutes in Thursday's 128-131 loss to the Raptors.
Thompson was shooting efficiently in Thursday's game, but ultimately his efforts came up short in the loss to the Raptors. He now has seven-straight games above 20-points and should continue to be an offensive weapon given his surrounding cast.
