Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 23 points Thursday

Thompson collected 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 44 minutes in Thursday's 128-131 loss to the Raptors.

Thompson was shooting efficiently in Thursday's game, but ultimately his efforts came up short in the loss to the Raptors. He now has seven-straight games above 20-points and should continue to be an offensive weapon given his surrounding cast.