Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 27 points in Game 6 victory

Thompson ended with 27 points (10-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Rockets.

Thompson almost single-handedly kept the Warriors close during the first half, scoring 19 of his 27 points across the first two quarters. He cooled off during the second half as Steph Curry came to life but was still able to nail a dagger three-pointer late in the contest. He has stepped up over the last two games and will need to continue his offensive aggressiveness as the Warriors head into their fifth consecutive Conference Finals. Kevin Durant (calf) is almost certainly going to miss time meaning both Thompson and Curry are going to be the focus when it comes to putting points on the board.