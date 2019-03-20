Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 28 on Timberwolves

Thompson finished with 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one bloc across 38 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Thompson finished behind Steph Curry (36) for the team lead in scoring on Tuesday, piling up 28 points and four made threes while making solid contributions outside of the scoring column. Thompson, part of one of the greatest shooting backcourts of all time, has now sunk at least three three-pointers in 11 straight games.