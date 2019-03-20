Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 28 on Timberwolves
Thompson finished with 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one bloc across 38 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Thompson finished behind Steph Curry (36) for the team lead in scoring on Tuesday, piling up 28 points and four made threes while making solid contributions outside of the scoring column. Thompson, part of one of the greatest shooting backcourts of all time, has now sunk at least three three-pointers in 11 straight games.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 23 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 30 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Team-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 39 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Confirmed available Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected back Friday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.