Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 29 in Friday's rout
Thompson scored 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, an assists, a steal and a block in only 26 minutes during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.
It was like old times for the Splash Brothers, as Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 62 points while Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) were both out of the lineup. Green, at least, should be back in the lineup Saturday against the Pelicans, but if Durant remains sidelined Thompson will likely pick up some of the slack on offense again.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Worst shooting effort of season in Thursday's loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 28 points against the Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 27 in victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 29 in loss•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...