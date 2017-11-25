Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 29 in Friday's rout

Thompson scored 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, an assists, a steal and a block in only 26 minutes during Friday's 143-94 rout of the Bulls.

It was like old times for the Splash Brothers, as Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 62 points while Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) were both out of the lineup. Green, at least, should be back in the lineup Saturday against the Pelicans, but if Durant remains sidelined Thompson will likely pick up some of the slack on offense again.