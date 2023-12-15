Thompson scored a season-high 30 points (9-15 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists, two steals and a rebound in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran wing also established a new season high in made threes as he bounced back from a rough seven-point performance Tuesday in which he shot just 2-for-10 from the floor and 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. Thompson's struggles to begin the season have been well-documented, and he's on pace to average fewer than 20 points a game for the first time since 2013-14. Thursday's effort could be a hint he's starting to find his form, however.