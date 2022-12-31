Thompson closed with 31 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson looked locked in from downtown in this one, drilling 46.7 percent of his triples and scoring 21 of his 31 points from deep. This marks his most made threes since Dec. 5, when he knocked down eight of 16 threes against Indiana. Thompson averaged 22.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 11 December appearances, and he'll now set his sights on Golden State's first January matchup Monday against Atlanta.