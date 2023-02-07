Thompson finished with 42 points (15-22 FG, 12-16 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Monday's 141-114 victory over the Thunder.

Thompson was on fire in the victory, casually pouring in 12 three-pointers en route to a game-high 42 points. With Stephen Curry (knee) likely to miss at least a few weeks, Thompson is going to have to shoulder more of the scoring load moving forward. While he won't offer much in terms of defensive numbers, Thompson's ability to score the ball should be enough to vault him into the top 50, at least until Curry returns.