Warriors' Klay Thompson: Early foul trouble stifles shooting prowess
Thompson tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over Houston.
Thompson found himself in early foul trouble, recording three fouls inside the first five minutes. This resulted in him seeing just 30 minutes of court time but he was still able to continue his strong shooting, connecting on another three triples on his way to 19 points. Luckily both Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were able to pick up some of the slack and help the Warriors advance to the NBA Finals. Thompson will look to continue his hot shooting in Game One against the Cavaliers on Thursday.
