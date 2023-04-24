Thompson closed Sunday's 126-125 victory over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Thompson scored an efficient 26 points, producing just when the Warriors needed it most. Despite not being able to contribute on the defensive end to the level we were accustomed to seeing in the past, Thompson still provides the team with much-needed offensive contributions. As long as both he and Stephen Curry are connecting from deep, the Warriors will never say die when it comes to moving forward in the playoffs.