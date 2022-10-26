Thompson ended with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists and one block across 19 minutes before getting ejected from Tuesday's 134-105 loss to the Suns.

Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career after things got heated between him and Devin Booker. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Booker remained in the game and took over with the game ending in a blowout. Prior to leaving the game, Thompson struggled to find his rhythm, something that is becoming a bit of a trend. He will obviously be better than this but it does appear as though his days of being an elite scorer could be behind him.