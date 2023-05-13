Thompson finished Friday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

Thompson had multiple open looks from deep in the contest, but he struggled to connect with an ugly 2-for-12 line from three-point range and 3-of-19 shooting mark overall. The veteran sharpshooter enjoyed a big performance in Golden State's Game 2 win with 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting, but he struggled mightily across the other five matchups in the series, making just 28.4 percent of his shot attempts, including 30.8 percent from deep. Despite the disappointing ending, there's no doubt that Thompson remains one of the league's most feared long-range shooters, a reputation he cemented with a career-high 4.4 triples per contest during the regular season.