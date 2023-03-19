Thompson supplied 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Both Thompson and Stephen Curry struggled to put the ball in the hole against Memphis, going a combined 11-for-32 from the field, including 5-for-17 from three-point range. Whereas Curry at least contributed in other ways with eight rebounds and five assists, Thompson added almost nothing on the stat sheet, posting goose eggs aside from one rebound and one block. Perhaps the only positive note is that Thompson managed to extend his streak of games with multiple triples to 24.