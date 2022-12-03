Thompson provided 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over Chicago.

Thompson had trouble getting his shots from deep to fall Friday, but he still finished second on the team (behind Jordan Poole) with 26 points. Thompson's fantasy managers are no doubt happy to see that he contributed more than usual in other areas, exceeding his season averages with five boards and six dimes. Thompson's performance was a nice bounce-back after he scored just five points on 2-for-9 shooting in his previous game.