Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected back Friday

Thompson (knee) is expected to return for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The sharpshooter has missed the last two games with a minor knee issue, but he went through a full practice Thursday and has been bumped up to probable on the injury report. Expect Thompson to be back in the lineup at his usual shooting guard spot, sending Alfonzo McKinnie back to the bench.

