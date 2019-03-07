Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected back Friday
Thompson (knee) is expected to return for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The sharpshooter has missed the last two games with a minor knee issue, but he went through a full practice Thursday and has been bumped up to probable on the injury report. Expect Thompson to be back in the lineup at his usual shooting guard spot, sending Alfonzo McKinnie back to the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Declared questionable•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shooting around at practice•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return vs. Boston•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Absent following shootaround•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: MRI comes back clean•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...