Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to miss 9-10 months
Thompson (knee) is expected to be sidelined for nine to 10 months, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Thompson suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's Game 6 loss against the Raptors. Thompson will miss most of the upcoming 2019-20 campaign, but early indications are that he could make a return in February and assist Golden State in a 2020 playoff run.
