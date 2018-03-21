Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to miss more time

The Warriors will reevaluate Thompson (thumb) on Thursday, though it's not expected he'll receive clearance to play Friday against the Hawks, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

When Thompson was first diagnosed with the broken right thumb March 14, the Warriors indicated they would wait a week to check back in on the shooting guard's status, but it doesn't sound like he's made substantial progress to date. With Thompson having missed the team's past four games and likely due to miss at least one more contest, Nick Young should continue to benefit from extended minutes on the wing. While Thompson has been sidelined, Young has averaged 16.0 points (on 37.7 percent shooting from the field), 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 37.3 minutes per contest.