Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to play in Game 5
Head coach Steve Kerr said he expects Thompson (knee) to play in Game 5 against the Rockets on Thursday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Thompson suffered a minor knee strain in Game 4 on Tuesday, but indicated shortly after the contest that he wasn't going to miss time. That optimism was echoed by coach Kerr following Thursday's morning shootaround, so if all goes as expected during pregame warmups, look for Thompson to take the court as usual. The Warriors are currently listing Andre Iguodala (knee) as a game-time decision, though he was able to get shots up at shootaround, so the Warriors could be getting their veteran back in the fold as well.
