Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expects to return after All-Star break

Thompson (knee) said his goal is to return to action before the end of the 2019-20 regular season, Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I doubt I'll be back before the All-Star break," Thompson said. "But I want to be back this season."

Thompson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL just over a month ago, but Markazi notes that he's already walking without a limp or the assistance of crutches. "I feel good," Thompson said. "I'm going to come back 110 percent." Assuming Thompson's timeline holds up and he's back sometime shortly after the All-Star break, he'd likely be able to suit up for around 20 games. However, it's very possible the Warriors will limit his workload and bring him back up to speed gradually. The 29-year-old is coming off of a season in which he started 78 games and averaged 21.5 points while hitting 40.2 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts per game.