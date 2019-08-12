Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expects to return after All-Star break
Thompson (knee) said his goal is to return to action before the end of the 2019-20 regular season, Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I doubt I'll be back before the All-Star break," Thompson said. "But I want to be back this season."
Thompson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL just over a month ago, but Markazi notes that he's already walking without a limp or the assistance of crutches. "I feel good," Thompson said. "I'm going to come back 110 percent." Assuming Thompson's timeline holds up and he's back sometime shortly after the All-Star break, he'd likely be able to suit up for around 20 games. However, it's very possible the Warriors will limit his workload and bring him back up to speed gradually. The 29-year-old is coming off of a season in which he started 78 games and averaged 21.5 points while hitting 40.2 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Undergoes surgery for ACL•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Agrees to maximum contract•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Warriors planning max offer•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Set for surgery•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expected to miss 9-10 months•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...