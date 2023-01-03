Thompson provided 54 points (21-39 FG, 10-21 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 46 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime victory over the Hawks.

Thompson turned back the clock Monday night and exploded for a season-high 54 points in a hectic double-overtime win. The sharpshooter has struggled with his efficiency since returning from back-to-back devastating injuries, but he's finding his form with Stephen Curry (shoulder) sidelined. Over his past three games, Thompson is averaging 38.0 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from deep (16.0 attempts per game). Thompson will look to build off his season-high performance against the Pistons on Wednesday.