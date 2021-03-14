Thompson spoke with reporters Sunday, saying that his goal is to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thompson also said his Achilles tear in November happened on a jump shot that he practices daily. The 30-year-old continues to progress in his recovery, and has even taken to swimming in the San Francisco Bay as part of the recovery process Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Thompson is targeting opening day of next season for his return, which should mark around one year since he first suffered the injury.