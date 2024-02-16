Thompson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Jazz, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson was held to 12 points on 4-for-14 from the field in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, and the Warriors will shake up the starting five by giving Brandin Podziemski the nod at shooting guard. This is the first time Thompson has come off the bench in a game since the 2011-12 campaign, his rookie season.