Thompson is feared to have sustained a significant Achilles injury, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Thompson is set for an MRI on Thursday morning, but Haynes' report implies that the Warriors are preparing for the worst. If it is, in fact, a torn Achilles, Thompson would almost certainly miss the entire 2020-21 season. Thompson, of course, missed all of 2019-20 after suffering a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals.