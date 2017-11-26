Warriors' Klay Thompson: Fills box score in victory
Thompson collected 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 victory over New Orleans.
Thompson has been steady to being the season, without being amazing. He kept the team close enough against the Pelicans, while Steph Curry's shot was not falling. He has seen his efficiency and defensive numbers take a bit of a hit this season, and as is the case with a number of Warriors players, this is going to be the trend through the regular season. He is still an elite scorer who is also extremely durable, giving him some added value.
