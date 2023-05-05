Thompson finished Thursday's 127-100 victory over the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 30 points (11-18 FG, 8-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes.

Thompson exploded for 19 first-half points and stayed hot in the third quarter by scoring a game-high 11 points in the period. However, he didn't play in the fourth as the game transitioned into a blowout with Golden State up by 30 points. Over his previous three appearances, Thompson had shot just 28.6 percent from deep, so Thursday's outing was certainly a nice bounce-back effort. The Warriors will presumably need more of the same from the sharpshooter if they hope to steal back home-court advantage over the next two games.