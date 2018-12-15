Warriors' Klay Thompson: Flirts with double--double in win
Thompson tallied 27 points (10-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 130-125 win over the Kings.
Thompson' had some shooting struggles in Friday's game but was a solid contributor overall, logging more minutes on the floor than any player in the contest. He's had a fairly solid month, averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over seven games in December.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from distance in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Gets hot from distance in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stuffs stat line with 20 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps rolling in Atlanta•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another 20-plus point performance•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 23 points Thursday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...