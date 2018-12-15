Warriors' Klay Thompson: Flirts with double--double in win

Thompson tallied 27 points (10-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 130-125 win over the Kings.

Thompson' had some shooting struggles in Friday's game but was a solid contributor overall, logging more minutes on the floor than any player in the contest. He's had a fairly solid month, averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over seven games in December.