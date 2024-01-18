Thompson and the Warriors won't play against the Mavericks on Friday as the game was postponed due to the passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.
Golden State will have its second straight game postponed Friday due to the unexpected passing of Milojevic early Wednesday morning. There is no scheduled make-up date against Dallas yet, but the Warriors' next contest is Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta.
