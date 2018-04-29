Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-high scoring total in series-opening win
Thompson posted 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
Thompson's point haul led all scorers on the night and equaled his second highest of the postseason thus far. The 28-year-old sharpshooter continues to enjoy an elevated level of usage with Stephen Curry (knee) still out of action, and given his superior offensive play throughout the playoffs, he's likely to continue playing a pivotal role even if the latter is able to make a return for Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 24 points in series-clinching win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Can't find shot in Game 4 loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 19 in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Another red-hot shooting night Monday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: On fire in easy win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....