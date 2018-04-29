Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-high scoring total in series-opening win

Thompson posted 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Golden State's 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

Thompson's point haul led all scorers on the night and equaled his second highest of the postseason thus far. The 28-year-old sharpshooter continues to enjoy an elevated level of usage with Stephen Curry (knee) still out of action, and given his superior offensive play throughout the playoffs, he's likely to continue playing a pivotal role even if the latter is able to make a return for Tuesday's Game 2.