Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Saturday

Thompson (illness) did not participate in Friday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson was forced to sit out Thursday night's loss to the 76ers, and it looks like the All-Star guard is still experiencing some negative symptoms. Expect another update on Thompson's health to come based on his participation tomorrow, but it looks like a decision won't be made until closer to tip-off.