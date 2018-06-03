Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Sunday
Thompson (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.
Thompson is currently battling a high ankle sprain, but the belief is that he's planning on playing through the pain. Either way, look for Thompson to be reevaluated following pregame warmups, with a final decision being on his availability being made shortly after that. Even if Thompson does take the court, he could face some restrictions, so it will be a situation to keep an eye on up until tip-off. Nick Young and Patrick McCaw appear to be the most likely candidates to see some added run if Thompson can't play or if he's limited at all.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ankle pain, swelling increases•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: X-rays negative, will play in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Limited production after nasty looking leg injury•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Returns to Game 1•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Heads to locker room with leg injury•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....