Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Sunday

Thompson (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.

Thompson is currently battling a high ankle sprain, but the belief is that he's planning on playing through the pain. Either way, look for Thompson to be reevaluated following pregame warmups, with a final decision being on his availability being made shortly after that. Even if Thompson does take the court, he could face some restrictions, so it will be a situation to keep an eye on up until tip-off. Nick Young and Patrick McCaw appear to be the most likely candidates to see some added run if Thompson can't play or if he's limited at all.

