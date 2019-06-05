Warriors' Klay Thompson: Game-time call Wednesday
Thompson (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Game 3 on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
As expected by most, Thompson will be a game-time decision Wednesday. News confirming Thompson's status for the pivotal Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals should surface relatively soon.
