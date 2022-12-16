Thompson (knee) will have his status determined following warmups Friday, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Thompson is dealing with left knee soreness and will have to see how his body reacts to pre-game warmups before his status is determined. If he were to miss, Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo would be in line for larger workloads.
