Thompason (knee) is good to go for Friday's game and starting against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Thompson was considered a game-time decision due to knee soreness. Barring any setbacks, he could be in for a healthy workload with Stephen Curry (shoulder) sidelined.
