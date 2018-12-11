Warriors' Klay Thompson: Gets hot from distance in win

Thompson contributed 26 points (8-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 116-108 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Thompson chipped in the second-highest scoring total on the Warriors for the night, and he made up for some considerable struggles from two-point range with a red-hot night from distance. Thompson drained just four of 15 tries from in front of the arc, but a 57.1 percent success rate from three-point range and a perfect showing from the charity stripe significantly propped up his final line. Factoring in Monday's production, Thompson has now scored 20 or more points in 11 of the last 12 games.