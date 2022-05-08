Thompson chipped in 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Thompson has shown flashes of brilliance since returning to the team in January, his excellent all-around performance in Game 3 was decisive and dominant. He shot 62.5 percent from the floor and converted 66.6 percent of his shots beyond the arc in the blowout win, and his numbers would have been more potent if the Warriors hadn't emptied their bench with the game out of hand. Thompson also matched a season-high with nine rebounds. The controversial foul and subsequent suspension of Dillon Brooks has lit a fire under the Warriors' starters, and Thompson particularly seemed motivated to inflict maximum pain Saturday night.