Warriors' Klay Thompson: GM leaves door open for return

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told ABC's Lisa Salters on Saturday that Thompson (knee) has "a chance" to return this season, Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "We're going to have an update [on Thompson] probably around All-Star break," Myers said during the broadcast of the Warriors' 125-120 loss to the Lakers. "But like Steph [Curry], if they're healthy and they're cleared, they'll play. But if they're not, obviously we're not going to play them."

Thompson has been able to do some light shooting work at various points during the season, but the prevailing sentiment is that he'll sit out the entire 2019-20 campaign to afford him optimal recovery time from the torn ACL he suffered in last year's NBA Finals. Myers is at least leaving the door open for Thompson to make a late-season return, but don't expect the 12-41 Warriors to push him to play unless the 30-year-old insists on doing so.