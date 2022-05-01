Thompson provided 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Thompson hit some big shots in the second half, but overall it wasn't a fantastic game for the sharpshooter, who took a backseat to Jordan Poole (31 points off the bench) and Stephen Curry (24 points). While Poole continues to establish himself as a major player in the Warriors' rotation, Thompson remains one of the league's elite complementary stars. He closed Golden State's Round 1 series against Denver with averages of 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.4 threes (45.8% 3Pt) across five games.