Thompson registered 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 loss to Chicago.

Thompson has played eight games with the second unit so far, and while that might be too soon to draw conclusions, the move seems to have paid off. The veteran sharpshooter has scored at least 20 points in four of those eight contests and is averaging 18.8 points while shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range in that span.