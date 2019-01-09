Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes on trademark heater
Thompson poured in 43 points (18-29 FG, 7-16 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Warriors' 122-95 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
It was a signature line for Thompson, who's shown the ability to pop off for a barrage of points a handful of times each season in similar fashion. Thompson's pinpoint accuracy was particularly welcome in light of fellow Splash Bros. Stephen Curry's struggles (5-19 FG) Tuesday. After an offensive downturn during the latter half of December, Thompson has opened 2019 strong, shooting 57.8 percent, including 46.7 percent from three-point range, on his way to an average of 29.7 points across the first three games of the month.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps up strong play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Has much-needed breakout•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Serviceable in year-closing win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Improves slightly in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Minimal involvement in defeat•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.