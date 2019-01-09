Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes on trademark heater

Thompson poured in 43 points (18-29 FG, 7-16 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Warriors' 122-95 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

It was a signature line for Thompson, who's shown the ability to pop off for a barrage of points a handful of times each season in similar fashion. Thompson's pinpoint accuracy was particularly welcome in light of fellow Splash Bros. Stephen Curry's struggles (5-19 FG) Tuesday. After an offensive downturn during the latter half of December, Thompson has opened 2019 strong, shooting 57.8 percent, including 46.7 percent from three-point range, on his way to an average of 29.7 points across the first three games of the month.