Thompson finished with 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 36 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Celtics.

After leading all players with 20 first-half points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, Thompson attempted just five more shots between the second half and overtime, making two of them for a total of four points. The shooting guard didn't contribute much else stat-wise with just two boards and one assist, though he did grab two steals in the contest for the first time since Dec. 16. Thompson has now scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games and is averaging 29.8 points per game in January.