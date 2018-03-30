Warriors' Klay Thompson: 'Good chance' of playing Saturday
Thompson (thumb), according to coach Steve Kerr, has a "good chance" of taking the floor for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Though he should still be considered questionable, Thompson's return would put an end to an eight-game absence due to a broken right thumb. If he does see the floor, Nick Young and Patrick McCaw would likely regress into their usual, smaller roles. Look for more information on Thompson's status after he tests the thumb out during Saturday's morning shootaround.
