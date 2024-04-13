Thompson (knee) is good to go for Friday's game against the Pelicans, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reports.
Thompson was held out Thursday against Portland in what was the first leg of a back-to-back set. There's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff.
