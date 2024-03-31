Thompson (knee) has been cleared for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Thompson will return from a one-game absence due to right knee tendinitis, while Jonathan Kuminga (knees) will be unavailable Sunday. Thompson has only played in one game without Kuminga this season, which yielded 15 points on 13 shots in 32 minutes of action against Orlando on Wednesday.
