Thompson (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Thompson will suit up for Wednesday's tilt after being labeled probable with left knee soreness. Through three games, Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 32.7 minutes.
