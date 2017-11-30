Warriors' Klay Thompson: Has efficient night in OT victory

Thomspon recorded 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 127-123 win over the Lakers.

Thompson has now scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games, and was a key factor in the offense when Kevin Durant was out. While he may see fewer rebounds now that Durant is back, he remains the Warriors' third scoring option and should be rostered in all seasonal formats.