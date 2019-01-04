Warriors' Klay Thompson: Has much-needed breakout

Thompson totaled 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 43 minutes during the Warriors' 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

This was the type of performance that has become a bit scarce for Thompson of late, as it marked only his second time exceeding the 20-point mark over the last nine games. The 28-year-old appeared to be in vintage form Thursday, hitting four triples for the second time in three contests and getting back over the 50.0 percent mark from the field after dipping to a 38.5 percent success rate versus the Suns on New Year's Eve. Thompson's production is still likely to fluctuate a fair amount due to both the caliber of players he shares the floor with and his occasional shooting woes, but Thursday served as a tangible reminder of his upside.