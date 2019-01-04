Warriors' Klay Thompson: Has much-needed breakout
Thompson totaled 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 43 minutes during the Warriors' 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
This was the type of performance that has become a bit scarce for Thompson of late, as it marked only his second time exceeding the 20-point mark over the last nine games. The 28-year-old appeared to be in vintage form Thursday, hitting four triples for the second time in three contests and getting back over the 50.0 percent mark from the field after dipping to a 38.5 percent success rate versus the Suns on New Year's Eve. Thompson's production is still likely to fluctuate a fair amount due to both the caliber of players he shares the floor with and his occasional shooting woes, but Thursday served as a tangible reminder of his upside.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Serviceable in year-closing win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Improves slightly in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Minimal involvement in defeat•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Rough shooting night in wild win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from the field in win•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.